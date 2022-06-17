Food Delivery Agent Stabbed in West Delhi: Police Yet to Nab Second Accused

Days after a 29-year-old food delivery agent was allegedly stabbed to death by two “Nihangs" in west Delhi, police are yet to arrest the second accused. Sagar Singh, who worked as a food delivery agent, was killed following a quarrel over smoking a cigarette in the Tilak Nagar area.

“Raids are being conducted to arrest the second accused who is absconding since the incident. He will be arrested soon," a senior police officer said. The incident took place around 12.30 am on Wednesday. Harshdeep Singh, a welder, has been arrested in connection with the incident. The weapon of the offence, a knife, has also been recovered.

The victim received a stab injury on the left side of his chest. The accused and the victim were not known to each other. A quarrel broke out between them, which led to the killing. Fateh Singh, a relative of the victim, had said the latter was an introvert and had no enmity with anyone.

“We got to know that the quarrel broke out as he was smoking a cigarette. They assaulted Sagar and later stabbed him near his heart. His parents died a while ago and he is survived by his wife and a seven-year-old son. He was an introvert and never used to talk much as he had seen a lot of struggle in his life. “He did not have an enmity with anyone. His wife works as a laboratory technician. He was staying with his in-laws in a rented accommodation. Sagar was working as a delivery agent for many years," the relative of the victim had said.

