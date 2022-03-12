Food Delivery Boy at Large After Robbing Family of Rs 10 Lakh at Knifepoint; Thane Police Launches Manhunt

A manhunt was launched by the Thane police after a food delivery boy was alleged of looting valuables worth Rs 10 lakh from a family at knifepoint.

The incident took place on March 9 at Jay Vasant building in Thane’s Panchpakhadi in the presence of 39-year-old Priti Shah and her 15-year-old Son Priyansh Shah, the TOI reported.

The complainant, a housewife told the police that the accused rang their doorbell around 12:45 pm on the pretext of delivering a parcel. After the complainant and her son both refused to have ordered anything on a delivery app, the accused requested a glass of water. As soon as the mother went to fetch water, the accused ran past the security safety door and overpowered her 15-year-old son.

Despite the efforts of the son to resist the assault by taking the kitchen knife, the accused was able to pin him down and point the knife towards him.

Taking the boy at knifepoint, the accused then asked the complainant to hand over all their belongings. In a bid to save her gasping son from the clutches of the accused who was now pointing the knife to his neck, the complainant rushed inside and handed over to the accused jewelry worth 5 lakhs and cash also worth 5 lakhs along with two mobile phones.

Before leaving the accused also threatened to send two of his men behind the woman’s college-going daughter if she dared to file a report with the police.

A case has been registered with the Naupada Police. Talking to Midday, DCP Avinash Ambure said that the accused was wearing a black T-shirt with the logo of the delivery app and didn’t remove his mask making it difficult to identify him. However, he added that the police have managed to get some clues and are certain of arresting him soon.

