Food Delivery Executive Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle Driven by Drunk Policeman

A 38-year-old delivery executive of an online food delivery platform was killed after being hit by the vehicle of a policeman suspected to be under the influence of alcohol in north west Delhi’s Rohini, officials said on Sunday. The incident took place Saturday night and the victim has been identified as Salil Tripathi, a resident of Budh Vihar, they said.

Police said the accused constable identified as Zile Singh has been arrested. The victim’s brother, Rahul, said Salil was out for delivery when the incident took place.

Those who witnessed the incident told us that he had collected food and was outside Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in the service road when the policeman driving his vehicle hit Sail’s bike. He flung in the air and hit the divider. He died on the spot, he said. The victim was rushed to the hospital by a local and was declared brought dead by doctors, police said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the accused was caught by the locals who also captured the incident on their mobile phones. The accused constable also sustained injuries and has been admitted in the hospital, a senior police officer said. A case under IPC sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.

The victim’s family said Salil used to work as a manager in a restaurant, but two months ago, he started working as the delivery executive for an online food delivery portal as well to support his family. His father died of Covid last year. He is survived by his wife, 10-year-old son and mother, they said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.