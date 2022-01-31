Food Vlogger Shows the ‘Indian Way’ to Eat Sushi, but the Japanese Might Disagree

A food vlogger’s way of eating Japanese delicacy sushi is leaving netizens in splits. The Instagram handle ‘Pune Food Blogger’ posted a video titled ‘How to eat sushi (the Indian way)’. In the video, the customer has a plate of sushi in front of him. He is seen trying to lift one with chopsticks. However, an idea seems to strike his mind and after making sure that no one is around, he pops one quickly into his mouth using his hands. The video struck a chord with viewers who commented that they too eat sushi that way. However, it is to be noted that sushi can be eaten either with hands or with chopsticks. According to Japan Today, “sushi can be eaten with your bare hands or the provided hashi (chopsticks). There are pros and cons to each method and neither one is the considered the proper way." Here is the video:

“Presenting to you the Desi way to eat Sushi. How many people here have done the same?"

In a CNN article, chef Koji Sawada says that he likes it when people eat sushi with hands like Indians eat their curry. “Hands are best," he says, but most people use chopsticks for hygiene. A few commenters too pointed this out:

“Actually sushi is also eaten by hand in Japan so its not incorrect or shouldn’t be embarassing," a user wrote. “Sushi can be eaten wid hand or wid chopsticks both..nothng Desi in it," wrote another.

Sushi is one of the most popular Japanese dishes outside Japan. They come in varieties like Nigiri, Gunkan, Temaki, Inari etc. The Japanese are known for their healthy eating habits and high life expectancy. The Japanese love a wholesome meal comprising all the essential nutrients like carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins and minerals. No wonder, their average life expectancy is high - 81 in the case of men and 87 in women.

