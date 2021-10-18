For 30 Hours at 30,000 ft: India Uses Advanced Drones to Track Chinese Activities Along LAC

Indian Army’s aviation base with its advance-tech Heron drones is helping in keeping a close watch on the Chinese activities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the highly sensitive Arunachal Pradesh sector.

According to an exclusive report by ANI, the army base is also equipped with other important assets including the ALH Dhruv including its weaponised version Rudra to enhance the capabilities of forces on the ground at a time when India and China have been engaged in a military standoff since last year.

Explaining in detail, the capabilities of the Israel-origin Heron drones, Major Karthik Garg told ANI, “This is the most beautiful aircraft as far as surveillance resources are concerned. Since its inception, it has been the backbone of surveillance. It can climb up to 30,000 ft and continue to give feed to commanders on the ground. So that, we can manoeuver forces on the ground. It has an endurance of 24- 30 hours at a stretch."

Talking about surveillance during bad weather, Major Karthik added, “We have day and night cameras and for bad weather, we have synthetic aperture radar which can give track of entire terrain."

Describing the capability of Missamari Army Aviation Base, Lieutenant colonel Amit Dadhwal told ANI, “These rotary-wing platforms provide a plethora of capabilities so that you know they can achieve success in all kinds of operations. This aircraft is fully capable of carrying troops and full battle load to any kind of treacherous terrain, or in any kind of weather conditions. This lean and mean machine is made in India is made by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). This equipment and this aircraft are fully capable to carry out operations in."

Dadhwal spoke about the Cheetah and said the helicopter proved itself and, “For the past 50 years in the Indian Army, and it has been one of the stable and more reliable aircraft of Indian army."

The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5 last year following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry. The tension escalated following the deadly clashes in Galwan Valley on June 15 last year.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process in the Gogra area in August and in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in February. However, the last round of military talks on October 10 ended in a stalemate.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC in the sensitive sector.

