For Better ‘Track’ Record: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to Launch New System for Public Vehicles Tomorrow

All public vehicles in Bengal — passenger bus, cabs and taxis — are set to get a new vehicle location tracking system.

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banejee will inaugurate the system from Kolkata on Monday. In the first phase, 1,60,000 vehicles will get the system.

Speaking to News18, Transport Minister Snehasish Chakraborty said, “We are the first to implement this system for passenger safety. The CM will inaugurate it on January 9."

The move comes in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling that mandated all public transport vehicles to have vehicle tracking systems and panic buttons.

HOW IT WILL HELP

Experts say the tracking device could help reduce crime. The system includes a tracking device and panic button, which could help women, in case of an emergency.

It could also help track the crime scene.

The government will check with the administration to ensure all vehicles get the system installed, failing which even a fine could be imposed.

