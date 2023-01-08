Home » News » India » For Better ‘Track’ Record: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to Launch New System for Public Vehicles Tomorrow

For Better ‘Track’ Record: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to Launch New System for Public Vehicles Tomorrow

The move comes in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling that mandated all public transport vehicles to have vehicle tracking systems and panic buttons

Advertisement

By: Kamalika Sengupta

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: January 08, 2023, 19:30 IST

Kolkata, India

West Bengal CM and Mamata Banejee will inaugurate the system from Kolkata on Monday. (Image: PTI/File)
West Bengal CM and Mamata Banejee will inaugurate the system from Kolkata on Monday. (Image: PTI/File)

All public vehicles in Bengal — passenger bus, cabs and taxis — are set to get a new vehicle location tracking system.

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banejee will inaugurate the system from Kolkata on Monday. In the first phase, 1,60,000 vehicles will get the system.

Speaking to News18, Transport Minister Snehasish Chakraborty said, “We are the first to implement this system for passenger safety. The CM will inaugurate it on January 9."

The move comes in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling that mandated all public transport vehicles to have vehicle tracking systems and panic buttons.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

HOW IT WILL HELP

Experts say the tracking device could help reduce crime. The system includes a tracking device and panic button, which could help women, in case of an emergency.

It could also help track the crime scene.

The government will check with the administration to ensure all vehicles get the system installed, failing which even a fine could be imposed.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Kamalika SenguptaKamalika Sengupta, Editor, Digital East of News18, is a multilingual journalist ...Read More

first published: January 08, 2023, 19:28 IST
last updated: January 08, 2023, 19:30 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria, Palak Tiwari, Malaika Arora, Disha Patani, Tabu Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Raises Temperature In Sexy Monokini As She Enjoys Pool Time, Check Out The Diva's Sensuous Pictures