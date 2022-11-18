For First Time, Central Govt Uses Pronouns 'She', 'Her' for All Genders in Draft Data Protection Bill

In a first, pronouns “she" and “her" were used for all genders in the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, shared by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday. The exclusive use of these pronouns irrespective of gender, was done for the first time in India’s legislative history. The proposed bill comes in place of the Data Protection Bill, which was withdrawn by the government in August this year.

“..the pronouns “her" and “she" have been used for an individual, irrespective of gender," one of the interpretations mentioned in the draft bill read.

Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the draft bill on Twitter, and sought opinion on the proposed law. If the bill becomes law, it will apply to the processing of digital personal data within the territory of India.

“The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill is a legislation that frames out the rights and duties of the citizen (Digital Nagrik) on one hand and the obligations to use collected data lawfully of the Data Fiduciary on the other hand," the explanatory note said.

Entities will be allowed to transfer the personal data of a citizen outside the country in cases where the processing of personal data is necessary for enforcing any legal claim. “The Central Government may, after an assessment of such factors as it may consider necessary, notify such countries or territories outside India to which a Data Fiduciary may transfer personal data," according to the draft.

The explanatory issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT listed seven principles on which the bill is based. The draft is open for public comment till December 17.

