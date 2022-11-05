For First Time in Five Years, CRPF Records 20% Dip in Deaths by Suicide Among Its Personnel

Deaths by suicide among personnel in the Central Reserve Police Force have decreased for the first time in the last five years. There is a dip of almost 20 per cent in total number of suicide cases, shows data available till October 2.

According to the data, 32 personnel have died by suicide this year. In 2021, the number was 40 while it was 37 in 2020 till the first week of October. Also, total deaths by suicide in 2018 was 38 while it was 54 in 2019.

The CRPF has concluded that since a constant dip is being recorded in the number of suicide cases, the total number of cases in a year registered will also be low.

“For the first time in the last five years, the data shows that there is a dip in number of suicide cases in the force. Almost 20% dip has been noticed till October 2. But we can’t say these numbers are final as a couple of months are left. Going by the current data, it is expected that the force will have fewer such cases," a senior CRPF official told News18.

Every year since 2017, CRPF has recorded an increase in deaths by suicide. From 2017 to 2021, a rise of almost 40 per cent was recorded in the number of personnel dying by suicide.

According to the official, the data was discussed at the top level in the home ministry on noticing a trend of constant rise and steps were taken to stop cases from increasing.

Identifying more vulnerable personnel

Last year, CRPF asked all its commanders to identify personnel under depression due to personal or professional issues. Once any unusual behaviour is noticed, assessed and confirmed in any individual, an administrative decision needs to be taken regarding redeployment of such personnel for duty without arms/ammunition.

In a letter, CRPF had said personnel affected by alcohol or drug abuse, suffering personality disorders and financial crisis were more likely to be mentally disturbed. “Such personnel should be counselled regarding their issues/problems by battalion commander and company commander," the letter stated.

‘Chaupal’ – An informal talk with jawans

In 2021, CRPF also decided to begin ‘chaupal’ discussions involving jawans. In an official communication, the then CRPF director-general Kuldiep Singh had asked the force to hold village-style get-togethers as an emotional outlet for the jawans.

“In view of an increase in deaths by suicide in the force, it has been decided to start ‘chaupal’ after a detailed discussion. Generally, it has been found in researches that one thinks of death by suicide when they fail to express themselves to anyone. If the person gets the platform to express themselves, up to a level, it can be stopped," the letter had said.

Matter raised in parliament

This year, noting a constant increase in deaths by suicide of jawans recruited in central armed forces, the matter was also raised in parliament. The government, in a reply, had to provide details of deaths by suicide in the forces. The government said over 1,200 personnel had died by suicide over the past decade.

In a written reply, the home ministry had said, “Domestic problems, illness and financial problems are some of the contributory factors among others behind incidents of death by suicide."

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

