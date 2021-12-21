For New Year's, Christmas Parties in Mumbai, You Need to Follow These Covid Rules | BMC's Fresh Guidelines

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued fresh, stringent orders for public celebrations in Mumbai in view of New Year and Christmas. The new orders make it mandatory for party organisers to acquire a written permission from authorities if more than 200 people are invited.

In closed places, 50 per cent capacity will be allowed by “strictly maintaining 6×6 feet distance", the guidelines stated. On the other hand, only 25 per cent capacity with the same distancing norm will be permitted in open spaces.

The new rules came hours after Union health ministry said that two hundred cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 12 states and UTs in India, of which Maharashtra and Delhi have recorded 54 cases of new variant each. Out of these, 22 are from Mumbai, including cases found through screening at the international airport in the financial capital, as per official data.

BMC Iqbal Singh Chahal had a day ago appealed to citizens to avoid gatherings and parties during the upcoming Christmas festival and New Year, and warned of stringent action against those who flout rules.

In a press release issued on Sunday, Chahal said due to the new virus variant Omicron, the situation at many countries in the world has once again gone out of control and has created a lockdown-like situation. He said despite repeated appeals by the government and administration to prevent a possible third wave of Covid-19, the guidelines are not being followed properly in most places - especially at wedding ceremonies and other functions, and there is a need to curb the growing crowds at such events. Chahal asked citizens to strictly adhere to rules regarding attendance at weddings and other functions.

“Avoid any kind of crowding, wear masks and follow COVID-19 guidelines. All citizens must also get fully vaccinated," the civic chief said, adding that people should also follow all rules in hotels, restaurants, cinemas, malls and other places. The BMC body has deployed squads at ward levels to take action against those who violate rules, he said.

