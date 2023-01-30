For The First Time in 80 Years, Dalits Enter Tamil Nadu Temple With Help of Local Police

A notable move by the district administration and police led hundreds of members from Scheduled Castes in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district to enter a temple for the first time. The people reportedly have been denied access to the temple for almost eight decades.

During the late evening of January 29, members of the SC community headed by SP Karthikeyan and district collector Murugesh, marched towards Mariyamman Temple located in Thandarampattu’s neighbouring village of Thenmudianur in Tiruvannamalai district, which is owned by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department. More than 150 people visited the temple and received a glimpse of the deity yesterday with police protection.

According to SC community members, they requested permission to take part in the recently held one-day Pongal festival at the temple, but they were denied. Following this, the aggrieved members filed a complaint with the HR&CE department, asking to be allowed inside the temple. When the authorities went to look into the matter, it was discovered that they had been barred from the temple for 80 years, said an official.

Alongside, the police team led by District Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan managed to bring the village under control on January 29. Meanwhile, they engaged in negotiation with the dominant community who reportedly opposed Dalits entering the temple. However, the people refused to allow the Scheduled Caste people and began to protest. As the protestors disagreed with officials despite two-hour negotiations, the police warned to lock and seal the temple if Dalits were not allowed to enter inside and erected barricades.

With this, decades of caste discrimination towards Scheduled Castes came to an end when they were being guarded by the police including the Superintendent of Police and the District Collector. The members carried garlands for the deity and other temple supplies and had a blissful glimpse of the deity after eight decades. They then prepared and presented Pongal to the Goddess as a sign of their joy. A school student, Kaviya said, “The equality should prolong. It feels like a dream has come true. We were not even allowed to worship the deity from outside earlier. The untouchability is hard."

The District Collector said that they will soon bring an equality mindset among the people.

In a similar incident, a month ago, the district collector’s intervention in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai district helped Dalit community members to enter Ayyanar temple in Vengavayal village. As the Dalits were barred from temple entry for generations, Collector Kavitha Ramu and SP Vandita Pande took the families to worship at the Ayyanar Temple by acting upon their grievances immediately. Meanwhile, several weeks ago, the Adi Dravidars in Eduthavainatham village in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district entered Sri Varadharaja Perumal Temple for the first time. The Varadharaja Perumal Temple, which is located in the village comes under the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) and is said to be two centuries old.

