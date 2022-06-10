For The Love of God: Tirumala Temple Sets New Record in Hundi Collections at Rs 130.29 Crore in May

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has created an all-time record in hundi collections in the month of May with over Rs 130.29 crore in the form of donations from the Sri Venkateswara Swamy devotees. TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy revealed this to the media.

According to the executive officer, as many as 22,62,000 devotees visited the temple of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala in the month of May. 1.86 lakh laddoos were sold out, as many as 47 lakh devotees took ‘annaprasadam’ at the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasada Bhavan and 10,72,000 devotees tonsured their heads as part of hair donation to the presiding deity in the same month.

The record number of devotees visiting Tirumala in May has been attributed to the pandemic effect for two years when they were unable to come to the shrine, apart from the summer holidays.

Advertisement

The executive officer has said that there may be an unexpected rush at Tirumala in the coming Saturday and Sunday. The devotees have to wait for two days to have darshan of the Lord Venkateswara at the weekend. He urged the devotees to wait patiently in order to have a darshan of Srivaaru due to the heavy rush.

Devotees from Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, have given Rs 10 crore in the form of donations to various trusts under the TTD. Another devotee from Chennai, Saroja Surya Narayanan, has donated a golden sacred thread studded with diamonds and a golden necklace weighing 4.150 kilograms with a value of Rs 2.45 crore, TTD authorities said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.