'Yuva Pradesh, Yuva Chief Minister': BJP’s Mantra For Uttarakhand Polls

With roughly four months to go for the Uttarakhand elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to play the youth card. The party has already raised the slogan, “Yuva Pradesh, Yuva Chief Minister". Madan Kaushik, the state president of BJP Uttarakhand, has already stressed that the party will give priority to the youth in the upcoming assembly elections.

Later, speaking on the matter, Uttarakhand minister Ganesh Joshi said, “Party will give importance to the youth, but this does not mean that leaders who are above 60 years will not get anyplace. Political innings start only after the age of 50. The party will take care of who is given what."

When BJP replaced two CMs and crowned young MLA Pushkar Dhami as the third CM, Congress tried to balance the region and caste factors by making five state presidents.

Meanwhile, BJP has conducted several internal surveys, and based on that it’s been decided that the party won’t hesitate in refusing tickets to even some sitting MLAs whose performance has been questioned by the electorate.

And now, the leaders of the party are planning to put the youth tag not only on the chief minister but the entire state government. And political observers say that emphasis on youth puts at least two dozen leaders at risk.

The saffron party will contest polls in Uttarakhand under the leadership of young chief minister Pushkar Dhami. According to sources, more than two dozen sitting MLAs may not get the tickets as the party focuses on the youth to garner votes.

