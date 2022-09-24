Forced into Sexual Relations, Thrown into Canal: Text Messages Reveal Details That Led to Receptionist's Murder in U'khand

After a BJP leader’s son and two others were arrested for allegedly murdering a female receptionist in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district, the police have come across text messages between the victim and her friend which reveals the incidents that led to the crime.

Pulkit Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta were arrested on Friday after they confessed to have killed the girl and thrown her body into Cheela canal. Initially, they tried to mislead the police, but when interrogated sternly they confessed to the crime, Pauri ASP Shekhar Chandra Suyal had said on Friday.

Ankita Bhandari, the victim was reportedly talking to Deep Pushp, who befriended her on social media. Police have found an audio clip and text messages between the two which reveal the events that eventually led to the receptionist’s murder, a report in Amar Ujala claimed.

Ankita had got the job at the resort through the help of Pushp, who is a resident of Jammu. Pushp had shared an advertisement for a job as a receptionist at the resort with Ankita, who took up the job on August 28.

Pushp informed the police that before her murder Ankita told him that the hotel owner Pulkit Arya and the manager have been forcing her to make sexual relations with the customers.

Pulkit Arya, the key accused in the case and the owner of the resort where the victim worked, is the son of Vinod Arya, a BJP leader from Haridwar.

Ankita had also told Pushp that Pulkit Arya had sexually harassed her while he was in an inebriated state. On September 18, Ankita wanted to leave the resort and go back to her home.

However, Pulkit took her to Rishikesh on the pretext of ‘some important matter’, Pushp claimed. She had called Pushp at 8:30 on September 18 to inform that Pulkit wanted to talk to her and had asked her to accompany him to Rishikesh.

Pushp further said that at 8:30 pm, her phone had switched off and never turned on. He told police that though he called Pulkit Arya, the resort owner told him that Ankita is sleeping in her room. However, the next day Arya’s phone also remained switched off.

He further claimed that he called the hotel manager and other staff and came to know that she was not at the hotel. The hotel manager told him that Ankita had gone somewhere.

According to reports, the three accused had taken Ankita out of the resort, though she didn’t want to come. She was pushed to a canal by the three accused.

The next day, her father was informed of her disappearance and a missing complaint was registered in the police station.

Her body was recovered from Cheela canal on Saturday morning where the accused had dumped her.

The development in the case was shared by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a tweet, who said he was pained by the incident.

Pulkit’s father, Vinod Arya was formerly a chairman of the Uttarakhand Mati Kala Board. An SIT led by DIG police P Renuka Devi has been set up to conduct a speedy probe into the killing of the 19-year-old woman.

The resort, built illegally in the Yamkeshwar block of Pauri district by the BJP leader’s son, was demolished late Friday night, Dhami said. Those who have committed the heinous crime will not be spared, he said.

