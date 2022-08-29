Surat: Hindu Man ‘Force-fed Beef’, Dies by Suicide; Muslim Wife, Brother-in-Law Booked

Surat police booked a Muslim woman and her brother for abetting the suicide of her Hindu husband in June after an investigation revealed that the deceased youth was threatened to be killed and forced to eat beef by the duo, officials said.

The deceased, Rohit Singh, in his suicide note posted on Facebook, said that his wife Sonam Ali and her brother Mukhtar Ali threatened to kill him if he did not consume beef, forcing him to take the extreme step. Singh was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a dupatta on June 27. A case of accidental death was initially registered.

The 27-year-old had been living with Sonam as his family were against their relationship. According to News18 Gujarat, Sonam was already married and Singh was asked by his family to live separately with her if he planned to marry her.

Estranged, Singh’s family were not informed about his death. Months later, Singh’s brother came to know about Rohit’s death through a friend on social media. Based on Rohit’s suicide note found on his Facebook profile, his mother lodged a complaint at the Udhna police station. According to a report by the Times of India, the mother said she had no contact with her son and had no knowledge about his whereabouts. She also said it is unlikely that Rohit and Sonam were married.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

