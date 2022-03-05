Foreign Medical Students Allege 'Wrong, Misspelled' Questions in Exam, Health Ministry Review On

A group of foreign medical students have alleged that India’s apex screening test for doctors from abroad, conducted in December, constituted of “12 wrong or misspelled questions".

The candidates have sent a legal notice to the National Board of Examinations (NBE) claiming errors in the paper and cited the “non-disclosure agreement" signed with the board as the reason for their inability to highlight the matter via public platforms.

The NBE is an apex body responsible for conducting mandatory screening tests for foreign-educated doctors called foreign medical graduate examination (FMGE). These MBBS doctors are not allowed to practise in India unless they clear the exam. The pass percentage of FMGE is very low and stood at 24% last year.

More than 10 foreign doctors, who appeared for the latest foreign medical graduate examination (FMGE) on December 12, had sent the legal notice to top ranking officials in the Health Ministry, including Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

Advertisement

According to the legal notice, accessed by News18.com, “as per the observation of candidates/doctors (who) appeared in 12 December 2021 FMG examination, there were several wrong/error/misspelled questions framed."

“There were few questions having multiple correct answers," it added.

The notice has been sent by Tarun Kumar Thakur, advocate, Supreme Court on January 19. The notice, which was sent to Dr Minu Bajpai, director, National Board of Examination, along with Dr Suresh Chandra Sharma, chairman, National Medical Commission, apart from other officials blamed the NBE for not issuing any reference books and not issuing the answer key for helping the candidates.

The group of doctors claimed that they did re-check the questions and found that several questions had spelling mistakes for which “candidates have proof of such questions."

Advertisement

The copy of proof has been submitted to the Health Ministry and NBE. These candidates have re-checked their answers from the available books such as Harrison, DC Datta, Tripathi and CDC.

“National Board of Examination in medical science has not released any book for the FMGE preparation, while writing exam candidates have found there are several questions with multiple answers. These answers, candidates checked after the exam by taking reference of Harrison, DC Datta, Tripathi and CDC guidelines."

The notice further points out that NBE, after many days of undertaking examination and “after getting request/complaint mails/calls from many FMGE candidates", has still not issued any notification recognising the wrong/error/misspelled questions.

Advertisement

“NBE should take the right decision in favour of FMG Candidates (show the answer keys/question paper or upload on website), for the sake of justice," it said.

Ministry Conducting Deliberations, NBE Yet to Acknowledge Errors

The official from the Ministry of Health confirmed the receipt of the notice and said, “Work is in progress. If candidates are proven right, they shall be granted the marks."

Advertisement

“Office of Dr. Bharti Pawar (Minister of State, Health) has received the letter and has conducted a meeting with NBE on February 12. However, so far, NBE has not acknowledged the mistakes in the question paper," a source in the Health Ministry told News18.com.

“The students have submitted the proof of answers and a representation to the minister. Further deliberations will take place as and when possible."

Advertisement

Non-Disclosure Agreement

The notice clarifies that despite the flaws in the question paper the candidates have not publicised the gap in the paper considering the non-disclosure agreement the foreign doctors had to sign before proceeding for FMG exam. Hence, they have informed the concerned authority directly to take urgent action.

“Candidates are well aware of the non-disclosure agreement of the national board of examination…"

The regulation by NBE does not allow students to discuss or talk about the exam on social media or even with relatives.

“…According to the information bulletin (in non-disclosure agreement), clause 9.8 says ‘no content of this exam must be shared with friends, acquaintances or parties including sharing through online means or via social media’."

“Social media includes but is not limited to SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Hangouts, blogs etc. using either one’s own account or proxy accounts."

“In respect of above clause 9.8 of the information bulletin, candidates are bound to give direct information to concerned authority regarding wrong/error/misspelled questions."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.