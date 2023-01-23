Foreign Ministers' Meet in Delhi, Sherpa Get-Together in Kerala & More | Read G20 Schedule from Feb-April

The crucial G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting will be held in Delhi over two days on March 1 and 2 while the G20 Sherpas will brainstorm again in the small village of Kumarakoram in the backwaters of Kerala in March-end, News18 has learnt.

These are the continuing meetings as part of India’s G20 Presidency with the idea being to host them in all parts of the country. The schedule till April has now been finalised, which will feature the key meeting of the foreign ministers of G20 nations in Delhi this March. The first G20 Sherpa meeting was held in Udaipur in December, kicking off India’s G20 Presidency and the Sherpas will now be traveling to Kumarakoram for their second meeting from March 30 to April 2. Kumarakoram will also see a meeting of the Development Working Group in April.

Another meeting of the finance ministers and central bank governors has been scheduled in Washington DC on April 12 and 13. Other interesting G20 meetings which have been scheduled include a three-day meeting of agricultural chief scientists in Varanasi from April 17-19 and a Culture Working Group meeting in Khajuraho in February. A Tourism Working Group meeting will be held in the Rann of Kutch next month while a Health Working Group will be meeting in Goa in April.

The venues of the G20 meetings have been carefully chosen given their relevance to the working groups. Two G20 meetings have been scheduled in Bengaluru over six days next month — of the Energy Transitions Working Group and the other of the Environment and Climate Working Group. The Agriculture Working Group will have its first meeting in Indore next month and another in Chandigarh in March.

The Trade and Investment Working Group will meet for the first time in Mumbai in March. The first meeting of the Disaster Management Working Group will be held in Gandhinagar in March as well, along with a meeting there of the Energy Working Group later in April. Hyderabad will host a Digital Economy Working Group meeting in April.​

