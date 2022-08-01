Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's Daughter Found Hanging at Home; Suicide Case Filed

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP founder NT Rama Rao’s daughter, Uma Maheshwari, was on Monday found hanging at her residence in Hyderabad. Police have shifted the body to a local government hospital for postmortem, and a case has been registered under section 174 of CrPC (suicide).

The body hanging from the ceiling fan was discovered by Maheswari’s daughter, son-in-law and others when they broke open the door of the bedroom which was bolted from inside after failing to get a response from her, police said.

As per preliminary information, police said she is suspected to have taken the extreme step due to depression.

Uma Maheshwari (57) was the youngest among 12 children of NT Rama Rao. She was the youngest of four sisters. NTR had 12 children - eight sons and four daughters.

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari and TDP President and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuwaneswari are her well-known sisters.

Following the death, Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and other family members have rushed to Maheswari’s residence.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

