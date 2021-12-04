Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Konijeti Rosaiah Passed Away

The former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh Konijeti Rosaiah passed away on Saturday. He was 88-year-old at the time of his death. Konijeti Rosaiah served as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh from 2009 to 2010.

He was also the Governor of Karnataka for two months and served as the Governor of Tamil Nadu from 2011 to 2016. He was a Congress MLC, MLA and MP several times in his decades-spanning career. Rosaiah also tackled several ministerial posts during his long political career. Rosaiah had always maintained a low profile and tried to steer clear of controversies. He had also set a record by presenting 15 budgets in the assembly.

Born in July 1933 at Vemuru in Guntur district, the Commerce graduate has been active in politics since his student days in the Hindu College, Guntur. Rosaiah served as a member of AP Legislative Council in 1968, 1974 and 1980 and became a Minister for Roads under Marri Channa Reddy.

Advertisement

Subsequently, Mr. Rosaiah served as a minister in the Cabinets of T Anjaiah, Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy, N Janardhana Reddy and has been serving as a minister in the Y S Rajasekhara Reddy Cabinet since May 2004. He held portfolios like home, health, education and transport.

Rosaiah became the CM of Andhra Pradesh after the death of YS Rajashekhara Reddy, and tackled the Telangana agitation, and launched welfare programs. He resigned from the position citing health reasons on 24 November, 2010.

He also served as Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president between 1995 and 1997 and was elected to Lok Sabha from Narsaraopet in 1998.

Andhra University conferred an honorary doctorate on Rosaiah in 2007. Rosaiah has three sons and a daughter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.