Former IAS Officer Arun Goel Appointed Election Commissioner

Former bureaucrat Arun Goel was on Saturday appointed as Election Commissioner.

“The President is pleased to appoint Shri Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office," the Ministry of Law and Justice said in a release.

The Punjab cadre officer of the 1985 batch will join Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the poll panel.

Rajiv Kumar took the charge as the chief election commissioner after Sushil Chandra’s retired in May this year.

