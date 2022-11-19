Home » News » India » Former IAS Officer Arun Goel Appointed Election Commissioner

Former IAS Officer Arun Goel Appointed Election Commissioner

The Punjab cadre officer of the 1985 batch will join Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the poll panel

“The President is pleased to appoint Shri Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office," the Ministry of Law and Justice said in a release.

 The Punjab cadre officer of the 1985 batch will join Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the poll panel.

Rajiv Kumar took the charge as the chief election commissioner after Sushil Chandra’s retired in May this year.

