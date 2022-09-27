PM Modi Lands in Tokyo for Abe's State Funeral, More World Figures to Fly In Amid Row Over Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Tokyo on Tuesday to attend the state funeral of former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was attacked on July 8 in the city of Nara during a campaign speech and died later that day.

Shinzo Abe was shot at about 11:30 am local time in Nara on July 8, east of Osaka, while he was delivering an election campaign speech on the street. He was taken to the hospital where Abe was pronounced dead at 5:03 pm.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Arrived in Tokyo," as he reached the country in the wee hours of Tuesday to pay tributes to the late prime minister.

Advertisement

Latest Updates on Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe’s Funeral:

-Controversy in Japan Over Abe’s Funeral

Shinzo Abe’s funeral is being held amid a political storm in Japan with a faction of people in the country protesting the amount of money being spent on the ceremony at a time of economic pain for ordinary citizens for the country.

The Japanese government reportedly spending a whopping 1.66 billion yen on the funeral of former prime minister Shinzo Abe. The cost, however, can go up to 1.7 billion yen. This is even higher than the amount of money spent on the Queen’s state funeral, which is £8m or 1.3 billion yen, reports cited.

Abe’s killing at a July 8 campaign rally set off a flood of revelations about ties between lawmakers in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) he once ran and the Unification Church, which critics call a cult, sparking a backlash against current premier Fumio Kishida.

Advertisement

-PM Modi Arrives in Tokyo

PM Modi arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday to attend the funeral of his former Japan counterpart Shinzo Abe. After landing, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote “Landed in Tokyo".

There are 700 guests from 217 countries — including PM Modi, US Vice-President Kamala Harris, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and British foreign secretary James Cleverly — who are attending the state funeral of Shinzo Abe.

Advertisement

The list includes a total of 50 current and former leaders.

-Second State Funeral for a Former PM in Japan Since WWII

Advertisement

Abe’s funeral is the second state funeral for a former prime minister in Japan since World War 2. The first one was held in 1967 for Shigeru Yoshida. Other deceased prime ministers received a joint Cabinet Office and Liberal Democratic Party service.

The funeral service will likely last for approximately one-and-a-half hours following which the national anthem of the country will be played, according to Japan Times. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will deliver a commemorative speech followed by addresses from other high-level delegates.

-First Major Event Since New Police Guidelines’ Rollout in Japan

Advertisement

The state funeral ceremony for former Japan PM Shinzo Abe is the first major public event since new police security guidelines were implemented, including sniffer dogs at train stations and police patrols at Tokyo-area airports after Abe’s assassination on July 8.

Japan’s royal family will also pay tributes to Abe at his state funeral, however, maintaining the line of tradition, Emperor Naruhito will not be attending the funeral, and their imperial envoys will pay their respects.

The funeral ceremony will finish with sending off Abe’s remains and placing remembrance wreaths.

-Tight Security for Abe’s Funeral

Japan has imposed tight security measures in the capital city Tokyo as it is hosting foreign dignitaries for the state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The state-funded event on Tuesday has encountered growing criticism as it is expected to cost more than USD 11 million, with a large portion attributed to security costs, Japan’s Kyodo news reported.

Top-level security measures will be deployed, equivalent to those adopted during the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, with the police presence exceeding 18,000 personnel. According to Kyodo, Police are taking extra precautions to ensure there is no gap in security given that Abe was shot down despite the presence of cops while he was giving a public address.

-Shinzo Abe’s Assassination

Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe was shot on July 8 in the Japanese city of Nara. The attacker, identified as Tetsuya Yamagami (41), approached Abe from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet).

The attacker reportedly plotted the assassination of the 67-year-old former head of government for nearly a year.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister, stepped down in 2020 citing health reasons. He was Prime Minister of Japan twice, from 2006-07 and again from 2012-20. He was succeeded by Yoshihide Suga and later by Fumio Kishida.

(With agency inputs)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here