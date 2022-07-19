Former Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey Arrested by ED in NSE Co-location Scam Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in connection with National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam case.

Pandey had met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde earlier in the day and the meeting took place in Delhi and lasted for 15 minutes, an official told news agency PTI.

Pandey also appeared before the ED for questioning in the money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal phone tapping of NSE employees.

Pandey, a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, retired from service on June 30. Before his four-month stint as Mumbai’s commissioner of police, he served as the acting Maharashtra director general of police. He is facing two ED and Central Bureau of Investigation FIRs — illegal interception of phones of NSE employees by iSec Services Private Ltd, a company founded by him, and violation of the Securities and Exchange Board of India guidelines in conducting NSE’s system audit.

(with inputs from PTI)

