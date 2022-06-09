Former PTI MP Aamir Liaquat Hussain Found Dead at Karachi Home, Had Complained of 'Chest Pain'

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Aamir Liaquat Hussain has been found dead at his Karachi home, according to reports.

Reports said the politician and televangelist from Karachi was discovered unconscious at his home and was rushed to a hospital in the provincial capital.

Liaquat was rushed to a private hospital in Karachi due to his critical condition, but doctors were unable to resuscitate him.

The death of the lawmaker was also confirmed by National Speaker Pervaiz Ashraf, who postponed the House session to mark the occasion, a report by the express Tribune said. The house’s proceedings have been adjourned until 5 PM tomorrow due to his death.

According to sources quoted in the report, the televangelist had his room door locked and his house staff knocked on it several times without success.

Advertisement

Aamir began feeling ill last night, according to staff, and he complained of chest pain. The former lawmaker was then transferred from his home in Khudadad Colony to a hospital.

Separately, the ex-driver MNA’s reported to police that they heard a “scream from his [Aamir’s] room a day earlier."

According to police, the deceased’s body will be taken to Jinnah Hospital or Civil Hospital for a post-mortem before being returned to the deceased’s immediate family.

Aamir was a member of the MQM-P before joining the PTI. He was a state minister during the military dictatorship of Gen Pervez Musharraf. He was elected twice to the National Assembly, in 2002 and 2018.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, former President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairperson and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail all expressed their condolences and prayed for the soul of the late lawmaker.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.