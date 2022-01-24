Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal Tests Positive for Omicron Variant; Stable

Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Monday, said a senior doctor of the hospital where he was admitted. The doctor said the five-time chief minister was stable.

Dr Rajesh Mahajan, in charge of the team of doctors attending to Badal, said the samples of the 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch was sent to the Patiala lab for testing and he tested positive for the Omicron variant. Badal is having a sore throat, slight cough and mild fever but he is stable, Mahajan added.

Badal was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital last week when he tested positive for coronavirus.

