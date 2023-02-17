Home » News » India » Former Village Head Shot Dead in UP's Ballia

Former Village Head Shot Dead in UP's Ballia

The incident took place near Nathupur village on Thursday night when Suresh Verma (50), a former sarpanch of Asanwar village, was travelling with two others on a motorcycle

PTI

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 11:09 IST

Ballia, India

Verma was shot by two people, Dev Kumar, who was travelling with the victim, told police. (Photo: Shutterstock)
A former village head was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Rasda area here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place near Nathupur village on Thursday night when Suresh Verma (50), a former sarpanch of Asanwar village, was travelling with two others on a motorcycle, they said.

Verma was shot by two people, Dev Kumar, who was travelling with the victim, told police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Muhammad Fahim said the matter is being probed.

first published: February 17, 2023, 11:09 IST
last updated: February 17, 2023, 11:09 IST
