Four Advocates Elevated as Additional Judges of Madras, Allahabad High Courts

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on January 17 along with six other advocates for appointment as additional judges.The other six were elevated recently.

PTI

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 14:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Advocate Venkatachari Lakshminarayanan is appointed as an additional judge of the Madras High Court for a period of two years. (File pic: News18)

Four advocates were on Thursday appointed as additional judges in the high courts of Madras and Allahabad.

According to separate notifications issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry, advocates Prashant Kumar, Manjive Shukla and Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal have been appointed as additional judges of the Allahabad High Court in that order of seniority for a period of two years.

In another notification, the ministry said advocate Venkatachari Lakshminarayanan is appointed as an additional judge of the Madras High Court for a period of two years.

His name was recommended by the apex court Collegium on January 17 along with Victoria Gowri and others, including advocates and judicial officers. She has since taken oath as an additional judge of the Madras High Court.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

first published: February 23, 2023, 14:55 IST
