Four Babies Die in 4 Days at BMC Hospital in Bhandup, Is the Current Infant Care Facility In City Enough?

Four infants died in four consecutive days at Bhandup’s Savitri Bai Phule Maternity Hospital run by the BMC. Their parents of the newborns have alleged that the death was caused due to septic shock after a short- circuit took place in the air-conditioners of the hospital.

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in the BMC-run hospital has been outsourced to a private medical company. Despite repeated complaints by local corporators, Sakshi Dalvi and Jagruti Patil, about the NICU, but no steps were taken by the hospital and local administration.

BJP’s Prabhakar Shinde accused the Shiv Sena of negligence. Meanwhile, after the matter was raised in the winter session of the state assembly, Maharashtra urban development minister Eknath Shinde announced the suspension of a medical officer of the hospital and a high-level inquiry into the matter.

The report is scheduled to arrive in five days.

The BMC’s Health Committee chairperson Rajul Patel, also a Sena corporator, visited the maternity hospital in Bhandup and met the bereaved parents.

A video of her conversation with them went viral and triggered an outrage. Patel was seen telling the parents that they should take responsibility of what had happened as they did not ask them before getting the infants admitted in the hospital. After the footage sparked a row she later apologised.

“Yesterday I visited the maternity hospital where four newborns died in a matter of four days. To get more information on how the incident took place, I went to meet the parents and one of them said ‘you should take responsibility’. So, I responded that it’s not about taking responsibility, we should collectively ensure such a thing doesn’t happen ever. We will take action against those who are found guilty in this matter. Still, if in some way I have hurt their sentiments, I apologise," Patel said.

According to Patel, the babies were brought from maternity hospitals in Mumbai to the Bhandup facility in non NICU ambulances, looking at their condition and complications, “they were highly prone to infection, so they could have been infected in transit". “A detailed inquiry is underway. I have written to the BMC in the past to upgrade and ramp up the paediatric care facility, to start infant care facility at Cooper Hospital, and requested for NICU ambulance vans, “ she said.

Sources close to the BMC said that the hospital’s needs fell on deaf ears “even after the BMC health system receiving 4,500 crores every year".

The maternity hospital in question has a case fatality rate of 7 percent, which is within the average. The Savitri Bai Phule Maternity Hospital in Bhandup, has been functional since August this year in partnership with a private agency.

