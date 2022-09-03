Four Dead, 24 Injured After Speeding Truck Rams Into Stationary Bus in UP's Barabanki

At least four people died and over two dozen were injured after a speeding truck hit a parked bus carrying migrant workers in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district on Saturday morning. All the 24 injured were rushed to Barabanki district hospital, where the doctors referred six critically wounded passengers to Lucknow Trauma Centre.

The accident occurred around 3.30 am on Saturday morning, when a double-decker bus, carrying migrant workers from Nepal to Goa, was parked on the side of the road after one of its tyres got punctured. The bus driver was changing the tyre when a speeding truck hit rammed into the vehicle from behind near Mahangupur village of Ramnagar police station area in Barabanki.

The bus was on its way to Goa from Rupaidiha in Uttar Pradesh. According to the injured passengers, they were all labourers from Nepal and were going to Goa for work.

The police reached the accident spot soon after receiving the information about the accident and rushed the injured passengers to the hospital. The accident occurred around 3.30 am when most passengers were sleeping on the bus.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the accident. Ramnagar MLA Fareed Mahfooz Kidwai has also expressed dismay over the incident and tweeted his condolences.

