4 Dead in Assam-Meghalaya Border Clash Over Timber Smuggling; Internet Snapped in Some Areas

Three people from the Khasi community and a forest guard were killed in violence at the Assam-Meghalaya border after the police intercepted a truck transporting illegal timber in the early hours of Tuesday. The truck was intercepted on the Meghalaya border by an Assam Forest Department team at around 3am. Authorities have now suspended mobile internet and social media connectivity to prevent further escalation of the situation.

When the truck tried to flee, the forest guards fired at it and punctured its tyre. The driver, a handyman and another person were apprehended, while others managed to escape The forest guards informed the Zirikending police station and asked for reinforcements, he added.

When police reached there, a large number of people from Meghalaya armed with ‘dao’s (daggers) and other weapons gathered at the spot at around 5 am.

As the mob gheraoed the forest guards and the police, demanding the immediate release of those arrested, the officers fired at them to bring the situation under control.

To contain the situation, vehicles are being stopped at Assam-Meghalaya border at Jorabat on the outskirts of Guwahati.

