Four Feared Drowned as Car Skids Off Road, Falls Into Chenab River in J&K's Doda; Rescue Ops Underway

At least four people were feared drowned after a car skidded off the road and plunged into the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Tuesday.

The Maruti Suzuki car was on its way to Kishtwar from Doda when it skidded off the Batote-Kishtwar National Highway around 7.30 pm and rolled down into the fast-flowing river, according to reports.

While rescue operations was launched shortly after the incident, no traces of the car or the passengers were found.

The four were missing persons were identified as: Rohan Mangotra resident of Nayedangri, Surjeet Singh from Jodhpur, Adit Kotwal from Paryote and Vishal Chandail from Shiva Suhanda.

Advertisement

Subdivisional Magistrate (Thathri) Athar Amin Zargar said a police party, along with local volunteers and rafters of JK Adventures who are stationed near the accident site at Shibnote, launched a rescue operation but there was no trace of neither the vehicle nor its four occupants.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the scene and a massive search operation is underway to trace the victims, he added.

Former chief minister and Democratic Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was returning from public rallies in Doda district, was spotted at the scene of the accident.

He was accompanied by his colleague and former minister GM Saroori.

(With inputs from Mufti Islah, PTI)

Read all the Latest India News here