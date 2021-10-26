Home » News » India » Four Found Dead After Fire Breaks Out in Building in Delhi's Seemapuri

Four Found Dead After Fire Breaks Out in Building in Delhi's Seemapuri

Delhi Police personnel seen outside a building in Delhi's Seemapuri after four person were found dead in a fire that broke out at top floor. (Credits: Twitter/ANI)
News Desk| News18.com
Updated: October 26, 2021, 08:27 IST

Four people were found dead on Tuesday after a fire broke out in a building in Delhi’s Old Seemapuri area. The victims died after inhaling smoke coming out from the fire, officials said.

According to Delhi Police officials, the fire broke out at the top floor of a three-storey building in Old Seemapuri area on Tuesday morning.

Officials said that a fire call was received at 4 am in the morning in Old Seemapuri, after which four fire tenders were rushed to the site. They added that the deaths were likely due to asphyxiation.

A 59-year-old man, working as a peon at Shastri Bhawan, is said to among the dead. The four victims, members of the same family, include the peon’s wife and their two children.

first published: October 26, 2021, 08:27 IST