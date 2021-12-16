Four, Including 3 Real Brothers, Killed in Road Accident in UP's Chandauli District

At least four people, including three real brothers, were killed on Wednesday night in a tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district, police said.

The accident took place around midnight near Bhudkuda village. The police said the car, which was going at a high speed, lost control, and fell into a canal. The four youths were from Mirzapur and died due to drowning.

Soon after the local police were informed, they reached the spot and took the bodies in possession and sent them for post-mortem. As soon as the news of the accident broke out, there was chaos among villagers.

According to reports, the three brothers have been identified as Sukhu Yadav, Baliram Prajapati, and Ganga Sagar. The fourth person was Vidyapati Prajapati. All had gone to Revsa village by car to drop their sister-in-law at her maternal home.

The police were on night patrol duty on Wednesday when one of the police officers saw a car submerged in a canal on the side of the road. The policemen somehow broke the glass and gate of the car and took the youths out. They immediately rushed all of them to the district hospital, but the doctors declared them dead.

SP Ankur Aggarwal, ASP Naxal Sukhram Bharti, and other officials also reached the district hospital to see the situation. As of now, the police have been taking action to investigate further. The family members of the four deceased have been informed about the accident. It is known that the four youths were not married.

