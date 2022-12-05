Four Infants Die Allegedly After 4-Hour Power Cut at Chhattisgarh Govt Hospital; Min Orders Probe

In a tragic incident, 4 infants died at a hospital in Chhattisgarh’ Surguja district allegedly after a power cut at the Government Medical College Hospital in Ambikapur for 4 hours last night.

While the kin of the deceased infants claimed that the babies, two of whom were on ventilator support, died as a result of a power outage in the hospital, the administration has maintained that the deaths can’t be linked to the power cut, per PTI.

The 4-hour power cut was reported at the Special Newborn Care Units or SNCU of the hospital. Relatives of the infants were seen weeping outside the hospital ward on receiving the news. Outraged by the incident, some family members also staged a protest outside the hospital demanding justice.

Advertisement

“The four babies were in a critical condition and were admitted in the special neonatal care unit (SNCU) of the hospital. Of them, two were on ventilator support," the collector told PTI.

According to preliminary information, there were power fluctuations at the hospital between 1 am and 1.30 am, which was rectified in a short while. However, such a fluctuation does not affect the SNCU, as it has alternate power supply, which was functioning, the collector reportedly said.

Reports suggest that three out of the four infants were delivered in other hospitals and were brought to Ambikapur hospital for treatment at the paediatrics department. The fourth baby was delivered in that very medical college hospital.

Advertisement

Officials said at least 30 to 35 children were undergoing treatment at the SNCU when the power cut was reported.

The Chhattisgarh state health minister took cognisance of the incident and called for a probe. “I’ve instructed Health Secy to form probe team. Going to Ambikapur Hospital to gather more info. Further action will be ensured after probe," TS Singh Deo told ANI.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey directed the state government to take appropriate action into it after investigating the cause of deaths and ensure relief to the kin of the deceased babies.

Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest India News here