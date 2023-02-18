Home » News » India » Four Killed, 20 Injured as Bus Overturns in MP's Sagar District

Four Killed, 20 Injured as Bus Overturns in MP's Sagar District

The accident occurred at Niwar Ghati on Sagar-Chhatarpur Road, some 70 km from the district headquarters, under Chhanbila police station limits around 6 am

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 14:30 IST

Sagar, India

Three critically injured passengers have been sent to Sagar district hospital. (Image: Shutterstock)
Three critically injured passengers have been sent to Sagar district hospital. (Image: Shutterstock)

Four persons, including a woman, were killed and more than 20 others injured when a speeding bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Saturday morning, an official said. Of the injured, three are critical, he said.

The accident occurred at Niwar Ghati on Sagar-Chhatarpur Road, some 70 km from the district headquarters, under Chhanbila police station limits around 6 am, Superintendent of Police Tarun Nayak said.

The SP said the Indore-Chhatarpur passenger bus overturned in which four persons were killed and more than 20 injured.

Three critically injured passengers have been sent to Sagar district hospital, he said.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The deceased are yet to be identified, he added.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: February 18, 2023, 14:30 IST
last updated: February 18, 2023, 14:30 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks