Four National Level Swimmers Arrested for Rape of Woman in Bengaluru

Karnataka police have arrested four persons on Tuesday in connection with gang rape of a young woman from West Bengal in Bengaluru.

The arrested persons are identified as Rajath, Shivaran, Dev Saraoi and Yogesh Kumar. All the accused are from New Delhi.

The incident had come to ligh lately. The victim, a private company employee had lodged a complaint with Sanjaynagar police in Bengaluru in this regard.

DCP (North) Vinayak Patil stated that the complaint was lodged last week regarding the incident. The woman got introduced to Rajath, one of the accused on a dating app and developed friendship. She had gone to his house for dinner when the incident had taken place.

She had filed a complaint that Rajath and his three friends have gang raped her. Following which the police have immediately arrested the accused persons, he explained.

All the four accused have been sent to judicial custody. They had come to Bengaluru for swimming training.

Police sources explain that all the four accused are national level swimmers. After got introduced to Rajath on a dating app, they had exchanged numbers and developed friendship.

Later the accused and his friends called the victim for a party and gang raped her after she stayed back in accused’s house. Further investigation is on.

