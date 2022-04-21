Four Rescued After Fire Erupts at 7-storey Building in Mumbai's Khar Area

A fire broke out in a seven-storey building in suburban Khar in Mumbai on Thursday morning, a civic official said. While there was no report of anyone getting injured in the blaze, the fire brigade rescued four people from the terrace of the building, an official from the fire brigade said.

The fire started in a flat on the fourth floor of Nothan Villa Building on Guru Ganeshwar Marg in Khar (West) around 10.30 am. At least eight fire engines, water tankers, ambulances and other fire-fighting equipment reached the spot, the officer said.

Four people, who were trapped in the building's terrace, were rescued by the fire brigade around 1 pm, he said. After more than two hours of efforts, the blaze has been covered from all sides and efforts are on to extinguish it, the official said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.