Four Singareni Workers Die as Mine Roof Caves in at SRP-3 Srirampur in Mancherial district

Four Singareni workers reportedly died in a mining roof collapse incident at SRP-3 mine in Srirampur in Mancherial district. According to sources, the roof of the SRP-3 in Srirampur caved in when the workers were involved in the job of mining activities as usual. The deceased workers were identified as Krishna Reddy (59), Lakshmaiah (60), Chandrasekhar (29) and Narsimha Raju (30) respectively.

Singareni officials launched rescue operations to retrieve the bodies from the site. They also ordered a probe into the incident. Singareni Collieries CMD Sridhar expressed grief and shock over the death and ordered an immediate inquiry, strict action against those responsible.

He announced a job in the desired area for eligible candidates in the family of the deceased.

Advertisement

The CMD ordered the authorities to pay the money paid by the company to mine accident victims, from Rs 70 lakh to Rs. 1 crore including matching grant, gratuity to the families of the victims.

Ministers Harish Rao, Gangula Kamalakar expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.