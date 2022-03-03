Four Swiggy Delivery Agents Die in Gurugram Accident; Driver of Car That Rammed into Bikes Was Drunk, Say Cops

Four Swiggy delivery agents were killed when a speeding car rammed into their bikes on the Golf course road here in the early hours of Thursday, police said. The incident took place when the four men were returning home after work, they said, adding that the driver of the car, who was allegedly drunk, has been nabbed.

The deceased have been identified as Govind Patel, a native of Madhya Pradesh, Gopal from Uttarakhand, and Jitender Mondal and Rajnish Mondal, both natives of Bihar. The families of deceased have been informed, the police said.

The police said a speeding black Skoda Rapid car rammed into the two bikes from behind and dragged one of them for some metres. According to the police, one of them died on spot while the other three succumbed to injuries during treatment at a private hospital, they said. The police has identified the accused as Harish alias Harsh (36), a resident of sector 43, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of SHO of DLF phase-1 police station Naresh Kumar, said, “We have registered a case against the car driver and taken his blood sample. We are investigating and action will be taken as per the law." The police also has taken the damaged car and bikes in custody, he added.

