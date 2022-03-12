Four Terrorists of JeM, LeT Killed in Jammu and Kashmir After Authorities Launch Multiple Encounters

An encounter that started between terrorists and security forces at Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district has killed one terrorist, officials said on Saturday. Encounters also broke out at Pulwama and Ganderwal districts of the state, which has resulted in the killing of three more members of the terror outfits.

In Pulwama, two militants from Jaish-e-Muhammad were killed and one each from LeT were killed in Hmadwara and Ganderbal. One militant was also captured alive in one of the encounters. In Pulwama, the encounter took place in Chewalkalan village in which two Jaish militants were killed so far while as another militant was killed in a gunfight at Rajwar area of Handwara area of Kupwara. The fourth militant was killed in Ganderbal encounter.

“Encounter has started at Nechama Rajwar area of Handwara. Police and security forces are on the job," police said earlier in the morning.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the areas and launched search operations on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said four to five anti-militancy operations are launched on Friday evening in which two militants of JeM were killed in Pulwama, one LeT militant in Ganderbal and one LeT militant in Handwara.

“We had launched joint #operations at 4-5 locations yesterday night. So far two terrorists of JeM including one Pakistani killed in Pulwama, one terrorist of LeT killed each in Ganderbal and Handwara. Encounters are over in Handwara and Pulwama. Also arrested one terrorist alive," said IGP Kashmir in a tweet.

The encounters took place hours after a sarpanch was killed - a second since last three days. Also it comes a day after the Hazratbal shootout in which one foreign militant of TRF named Haider was killed.

