India Pulls All Stops to Get Citizens Back, 4 Ministers to Travel to Ukraine's Neighbours for Evacuation: Sources

Four Union ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and V K Singh are set to travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students, government sources said on Monday. While Puri is travelling to Hungary, Singh will go to Poland, they added.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several ministers, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, also attended the meeting.

This was the second meeting the PM has called in two days regarding the Ukraine crisis that discussed ways of evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine.

In Sunday’s meeting, Modi asserted that ensuring the safety of Indian students and evacuating them is the government’s top priority. It was also decided at the meeting to further enhance cooperation with the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to expedite the evacuation of Indian students, sources had said.

Around 16,000 students are still stuck in Ukraine, hiding in bomb shelters and bunkers, or at the borders amid a war with Russia. Images and videos of them have been filling up social media.

Meanwhile, Air India’s fifth evacuation flight came from Romanian capital Bucharest to Delhi on Monday morning with 249 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine.

Tata Group-owned Air India has evacuated a total of 1,156 Indian nationals in five evacuation flights till now as the Russia-Ukraine war continued. Officials said one more evacuation flight is expected to land in Delhi on Monday.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine on the day urged students in Kyiv to make their way to the railway station for onward journey to the western parts as the weekend curfew got lifted.

