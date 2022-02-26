Four Women Constables Injured As Speeding Car Rams Into Them in Bhopal

Four women constables, who were walking back home on Friday evening, suffered sever injuries after a speeding car rammed into them. Two of the four constables have sustained critical injuries in the accident. The driver of the car has been arrested, and was found to be inebriated while driving.

The incident occurred on late Friday evening, when the four of them were returning to their home after watching a movie. In her statement, one of the injured woman said that they were returning from a local theatre at around midnight on foot and had reached Jawahar Chowk area, when a speeding car approached them and struck them out of nowhere.

Minutes after the incident, one of them immediately called the local TT Nagar police station, which soon moved a team to rescue them. The fours were then taken to the nearby hospital.

The driver, Saharsh Tripathi, a resident of Shyamla Hills area has been arrested in this case, TT Nagar police station in charge Chaain Singh Raghuwanshi informed. Two of the injured people are still in critical condition, the police informed.

Before the commissioner system was introduced in Bhopal city, these women were deployed in other districts. Recently they were transferred to the traffic police station from district police force.

