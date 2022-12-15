France, UK Reiterate Support To Make India Permanent Member at UNSC

Two veto-wielding permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – France and United Kingdom both reiterated their support for a permanent seat for India at the all-powerful table.

In a speech at the UN Security Council open debate chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the French Ambassador at the UN Nicolas De Riviere sai, “France supports the candidacy of Germany, Brazil, India and Japan as permanent members. It also wishes to see a stronger presence of African countries, among both permanent and non-permanent members,"

The comments were made during a debate on ‘Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism’.

On the same stage, India got yet another major thumbs up from the United Kingdom as the UK Ambassador Barbara Woodward called for a permanent seat for India. “I want to reaffirm forcefully that France is in favour of a reform of the Security Council…We support an enlargement of the Security Council to take into account the emergence of new powers that are willing and able to assume the responsibility of a permanent presence in the Security Council," Woodward said at the United Nations.

Earlier this week, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly publicly reiterated the country’s support for new permanent seats for Brazil, Germany, India and Japan, and permanent African representation.

Stressing that the world today is very different to the one that gave birth to the UN in 1945, Woodward said, “It is right that we consider how the UN and the multilateral system should evolve. The Security Council must, as others have said, become more representative of the world today and the UK has long called for its expansion, in both the permanent and non-permanent categories."

Jaishankar who is at the United Nations since Tuesday, presided over two signature events on counter-terrorism and reformed multilateralism being held under India’s current Presidency of the UN Security Council, before the curtains come down this month on the country’s two-year tenure as elected member of the powerful 15-nation group.

(With inputs from PTI)

