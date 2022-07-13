Free Covid-19 Booster Doses for 18-59 Age Group for 75 Days from July 15

The Centre on Wednesday announced free precaution doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for people in the 18-59 age group, beginning July 15. The free doses will be available at government vaccine centres. The drive will be held as part of the government’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

“India is celebrating 75 years of independence. On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, it has been decided that from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days, citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost," Union minister Anurag Thakur said at a cabinet briefing.

The drive is aimed at boosting the uptake of Covid precaution doses. So far, less than 1 per cent of the target population of 77 crore in the 18-59 age group have been administered the precaution dose.

Advertisement

However, around 26 per cent of the estimated 16 crore eligible population aged 60 and above as well as healthcare and frontline workers have received the booster dose, an official source said.

“A majority of the Indian population got their second dose over nine months ago. Studies at ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and other international research institutions have suggested that antibody levels wane around six months after the primary vaccination with both doses… giving a booster increases the immune response," the official said.

“The government is therefore planning to start a special drive for 75 days during which individuals aged between 18 and 59 years will be administered precaution doses for free at government vaccination centres starting from July 15," he said.

The Union Health Ministry last week reduced the gap between the second and precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine for all beneficiaries from nine to six months. This followed a recommendation from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

Advertisement

To accelerate the pace of vaccination and encourage booster shots, the government initiated the second round of the ‘Har Ghar Dastak campaign 2.0’ across states and UTs on June 1.

The two-month programme is currently underway. According to government data, 96 per cent of India’s population has been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine while 87 per cent of the people have taken both doses.

Advertisement

On April 10 this year, India began administering precautionary doses of Covid-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years. The countrywide vaccination drive had rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.