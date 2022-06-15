Friday Stir Over Prophet Remarks Engineered, Diaspora Told to Raise Issue Abroad: Intel | Exclusive

The protests after Friday prayers over derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad were engineered and a section wants the stir to increase manifold, according to an intelligence note exclusively accessed by CNN-News18.

The note stated there is a pattern to these protests. “The section wants university platforms, international media and champions of human rights to carry their debate forward," it stated.

Audios and videos are circulated on WhatsApp groups and community members are told that they will be targeted more because they are in minority, it added.

According to the note, while the protests “look peaceful, the actions and language are anti-national". “Once police take charge to disperse them, the action is circulated as police atrocities. Small kids and minors are roped in to take it on a different tangent," it said.

To garner support for the protest, old and new videos of atrocities against Muslims and the strength of Muslims are circulated, it said.

“This section has even briefed the diaspora to take the fight to their respective countries," it said.

HOW IT ALL STARTED

It all began after the derogatory remarks against the Prophet by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal. Sharma was suspended and Jindal expelled amid the outrage, even as Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain and Afghanistan joined several Muslim nations to condemn the controversial remarks.

The Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), in a letter dated June 6, warned of suicide bombings in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. The threat reflected on AQ’s official website stated: “Saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi, Bombay, UP and Gujarat. They should find refuge neither in their homes nor in their fortified army cantonments." This is the first time Al-Qaeda has come out with names of specific cities.

Two days later, protests erupted in several parts of the country after the Friday prayers.

The national capital saw a protest outside the Jama Masjid, while Uttar Pradesh saw protests at Prayagraj, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Deoband, Firozabad, Hathras, and Moradabad, among a few others.

In Kashmir, Srinagar saw a “spontaneous shutdown".

Miscreants hanged an effigy of Sharma in Karnataka, as Vadodara and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, too, saw protests.

The community members also protested in Punjab, Telangana, Maharashtra and West Bengal. A curfew was imposed in parts of Jharkhand’s capital, Ranchi, after several policemen were reportedly injured while trying to control a violent mob.

Meanwhile, in the backdrop of the Uttar Pradesh Police’s action against those involved in violence and arson following a stir last Friday, Muslim organisations and NGOs have urged community members to avoid similar protests and demonstrations.

