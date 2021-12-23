Friend of Opposite Sex Doesn't Mean She is Available for Satisfying Sexual Desire, Says POCSO Court

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court said that having a friend of the opposite sex does not mean that she is available for satisfying sexual desire.

The court was sentencing, a 20-year-old to 10 years in jail for raping his 13-year-old friend and distant relative. It said that with this crime, the convict has caused devastation in the girl’s life and dented his own life at such a young age.

As per a Times of India report, the special judge Priti Kumar Ghule said that “the sentence of the accused will send a message to the youth of today, who are in the age group of (the) accused, that uncontrollable desire for satisfaction of lust can spoil their future, career and golden period of progress."

The court added that the foundation of future progress lies in the early days of youth, irrespective of gender. “In (the) present case, the future of the accused, as well as the survivor, has come in the shadow of darkness due to the offence committed by the accused," the judge said.

Citing that the accused has understood the consequence of his act, the court, said it was not necessary to give him the maximum punishment. It added that the minor survivor was entitled for compensation under schemes with the District Legal Services Authority. And further mentioned that due to the convict’s act, there will be hurdles in the minor’s marriage as her engagement is already broken.

