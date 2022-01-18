From 2,435 Covid Cases on January 1 to 28,481 on January 18, Kerala Sees Surge

From 2,435 Covid cases with 169 people hospitalised on January 1 to 28,481 cases with 944 people in hospitals on January 18, Kerala has been witnessing a massive spike in coronavirus cases.

Compared to last week, there has been a 178% rise in Covid patients and 50% increase in patients admitted to hospitals.

The ICU occupancy shows a 29% increase, ventilator occupancy 10% rise and 30% increase in occupancy of oxygen beds compared to the previous week.

The TPR in the state as of January 17 is 30.55%.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | India Cuts Use of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, Multivitamins, Steroids in Covid-19 Treatment

Health experts said cases are expected to rise in the next couple of days and they expect the cases could go up to 50,000 per day.

Dr Vijayakrishnan GS, state president of Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA), said, “We have requested the government to increase the number of antigen tests. The most common symptoms are fever, body ache, rhinitis and dry cough. Many people have a misconception that it is mild like a common cold. People have to wear masks properly and avoid crowding."

KGMOA also suggested that theatres and malls, especially closed spaces, be shut to avoid the spread. “In theatres, people sit for about two hours, they might lower their mask, eat something and it is a closed space, so the chances of the spread are very high," Vijayakrishnan said.

Dr N Sulphi, IMA state president, said, “The TPR will go up again. It can go up to about 50%. We are seeing a sudden increase in cases. Although the hospital admissions have increased, it is not like the previous wave where ICU and ventilator admissions are high."

Meanwhile, Kerala health minister Veena George asked people to be cautious. “In a matter of 10 days, cases have increased four-fold."

Advertisement

She added that those going out should follow protocol and wear N95 mask or use double mask.

Thiruvananthapuram district sees rise

Thiruvananthapuram district is seeing an alarming increase in Covid cases with TPR around 48%. On January 1, the district reported 481 cases, whereas on January 18, 6,911 cases were reported.

Advertisement

Currently, there are 35 Covid clusters in Thiruvananthapuram, including hospitals and colleges.

At least six people have tested positive at CM’s office in government secretariat. State education minister V Shivankutty has also tested positive for Covid.

In a high-level meeting, including ministers from the district Antony Raju and GR Anil, decision to strictly follow the rules was taken. Police surveillance will ensure that not more than 50 people participate in weddings and funerals.

Advertisement

A review meeting will be held on Thursday to decide on further restrictions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.