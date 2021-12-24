From 83 to Liger, Here are Some Sports Dramas Lined Up for Release in Next few Months

Over the several months, Bollywood as well as other regional cinema will produce a series of films with sports backgrounds. The season of sports dramas begins with 83, which has already created a lot of hype. Besides the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer, here’s a list of other sports films that will premiere in the next few months.

83 - The 1983 World Cup victory is registered as the most memorable victory in India’s sporting history. The Kabir Khan directorial has already hit theatres and the fans are reliving the 1983 triumph.

Lakshya - The Naga Shaurya-starrer has been directed by Santhosh Jagarlapudi. The film premiered on December 10 and was made with the archery in the backdrop.

Good luck Sakhi - The film is based on sharpshooting.

Shabaash Mithu - The movie is a biographical sports drama based on the life of Indian women cricket team legend Mithali Raj. Taapsee will be seen playing the lead.

Jersey - The film is based on the life of a cricketer, and Shahid Kapoor will be playing the lead role in it.

Liger - This film star Vijay Deverakonda and is based on boxing.

Maidaan - This Amit Sharma directorial will see Ajay Devgn in the lead. The story is based on Indian football.

Apart from these films, there are reports of biopics based on Yuvraj Singh and Saurav Ganguly as well. A biopic on PV Sindhu may see Deepika Padukone playing the lead. Besides, Ram Charan is also expected to feature in a sports-based film.

