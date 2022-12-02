From Biden to EU Chief, What World Leaders Said as India Takes Over G20 Presidency

As India officially assumes the G20 presidency, several leaders of the group including US President Joe Biden congratulated India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Biden said that India is a strong partner of the United States, and he looks forward to supporting his friend PM Modi during India’s G20 presidency.

“India is a strong partner of the United States, and I look forward to supporting my friend Prime Minister Modi during India’s G20 presidency. Together we will advance sustainable and inclusive growth while tackling shared challenges like the climate, energy, and food crises," he tweeted.

Japan PM Fumio Kishida said that he looks forward to closely with PM Modi in addressing various challenges that the intentional community faces.

“Congratulations, PM Modi @narendramodi, on assuming the G20 Presidency. 🇯🇵🇮🇳 As the G7 Presidency next year, I also look forward to working closely with you in addressing various challenges that the intentional community faces," PM Kishida.

Australia PM Anthony Albanese also congratulated India on the occasion.

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said PM Modi’s leadership will be instrumental in taking our G20 agenda forward.

“Dear @narendramodi, I wish you every success for your G20 presidency. We are facing colossal challenges, from fighting climate change to addressing the consequences of Russia’s war on food and energy. So your leadership will be instrumental in taking our G20 agenda forward," Ursula tweeted.

PM Modi said that India’s G20 Presidency will work to promote this universal sense of one-ness. “Hence our theme - ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. This is not just a slogan. It takes into account recent changes in human circumstances, which we have collectively failed to appreciate," he said.

“Today, the greatest challenges we face - climate change, terrorism, and pandemics - can be solved not by fighting each other, but only by acting together. Fortunately, today’s technology also gives us the means to address problems on a humanity-wide scale. The massive virtual worlds that we inhabit today demonstrate the scalability of digital technologies," he added.

The logo was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8. The logo bears a lotus and the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

