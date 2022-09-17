From Cake-cutting to Rangolis on Govt Schemes, PM Modi's Adopted Village in Festive Spirit For His 72nd B'day

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday, his adopted village, Jayapur is in a festive spirit. From cake cuttings, to rangoli making on “Modi’s flagship scheme of “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao," a day of celebrations is in order.

Jayapur, a village about 25 kilometers from Varanasi, was adopted by PM Modi under the Sansad Adarsh gram Yojana scheme for MPs.

At the village’s Panchayat Bhawan, arrangements to mark the special occasion began early in the morning. A cake cutting ceremony for Modi’s birthday will be held at 10 am today, Jayapur village ‘Pradhan Rajkumar Yadav told The Hindustan Times.

“This is what we do every year. We will distribute sweets among the locals, especially children and senior citizens," Yadav added.

Joining him is Ankita Singh, a resident of the village who’s decorating her house floor with Rangoli to celebrate PM’s Modi’s birthday.

A student of Shepa College in Lathiya, Singh said she is decorating her house to celebrate a prime minister, “who not only brought development to our country but also to our tiny village," reported HT.

Out of Modi-led central government’s schemes, Singh liked the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign the most, and hence thought to celebrate this birthday with this theme.

Another local household, of Sudha Devi, has been preparing “kheer" and “poori" to mark the “special occasion" of the prime minister’s birthday. “The PM’s birthday is special for us. We celebrate twice a year- once on the PM’s birthday and then on November 7, the day he adopted our village in 2016," Devi told HT.

PM Modi has adopted six villages till now. He adopted Jayapur, Nagepur, Kakrahia and Domari in his first tenure between 2014 to 2019, and later adopted Poore Bariyarpur and Parampur.

Modi’s birthday is often marked with development initiatives while the BJP launches ‘seva’ (service) activities.

An RSS pracharak from a young age, Modi joined the BJP and subsequently became the chief minister of Gujarat in 2001. He led the BJP to win in three consecutive Gujarat assembly polls in 2002, 2007 and 2012 and then in the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and 2019.

