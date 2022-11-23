From Chopping Bodies to Taking Selfie Video of Killing, A Look at Tales of Horror After Shraddha Walker Murder

The sordid details of murders that have surfaced recently in the country draw parallels with the gruesome killing of 27-year-old Shraddha Walker in Delhi earlier this month. Whether it is the suspected case of honour killing in Badarpur where the father allegedly killed his daughter and dumped her body in a suitcase on the Yamuna Expressway or the dismembering of the body of an ex-Navy officer by his wife and son, the tales of horror point at the savage mind of the criminal.

In Delhi’s Mehrauli murder case, Aaftab Poonawala is undergoing a polygraph test after he allegedly confessed that he killed her live-in partner Shraddha “in the heat of the moment" and that it was not “deliberate". The police have also found a complaint letter, purportedly of Shraddha, which she wrote in 2020, where she had mentioned threat to her life from Aaftab, and said she feared that he will “cut her into pieces".

Advertisement

Let’s look at the gruesome murders that took place in the country recently:

November 22: The Delhi Police unearthed a case in Delhi’s Palam where a 25-year-old man allegedly killed his grandmother, parents and sister at their house following a quarrel. Investigators said Keshav quarelled with his family as he was addicted to drugs and lost his job. His family was after him to mend his ways.

November 21: An ex-Navy officer was allegedly killed by his wife, and was chopped into pieces and thrown at various places by his son. The duo, who were arrested by the West Bengal Police, said they were “tortured continuously" by 55-year-old Ujjwal Chakraborty.

November 21: A man was arrested for chopping off a woman’s body and throwing her body parts in different locations in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh. The police recovered the body of the deceased, Aradhana Prajapati, and arrested her ex-boyfriend Prince Yadav.

November 16: A man in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur shot a selfie video as he slit the throat of his girlfriend whom he called “unfaithful". The footage shows blood on the floor and the woman gasping. The man, identified as Abhijit Patidar, is a resident of Patna and had posted the video on his Instagram profile where he is admitting to killing the woman. The man is yet to get arrested.

November 17: The police arrested parents of a 21-year-old woman whose body was found stuffed in a trolley bag near Yamuna Expressway in Mathura in a suspected case of honour killing. The family was not happy since Ayushi Yadav got married without their approval. She was allegedly killed by her father at their house in Badarpur in Delhi and her mother helped him dispose of the corpse, the police said. The murder weapon has been recovered.

October 22: Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a 22-year-old and dumping his body in the sewer at Delhi Cantt. The police said the accused wanted the deceased to stay away from his girlfriend. After unsuccessful attempts, the accused contacted his neighbour for killing Manish.

Read all the Latest India News here