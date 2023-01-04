From Facebook Dominance to Flipkart Surprise: Top Highlights of Axis My India's Consumer Survey

Axis My India, a leading consumer data intelligence company, has released its latest findings of the India Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI), a monthly analysis of consumer perception on a wide range of issues. As per its January report, 73% of the consumers believe that their expenses have increased this year compared to the last and 50% believe that it is due to rising inflation.

The survey highlighted that 62% believe that the current government has been able to handle India’s economic situation better than other countries in 2022.

The report also surmised that media consumption has increased for 21% of the people.

“The increased consumption of digital media is reflected as 52% said their time spent on digital has increased in the last one year. Here, Facebook was the most used social media app by 26% whereas Flipkart was the most used e-commerce platform," the report says.

It further said cricket remains the most preferred sport among Indian consumers, with 46% mentioning that they liked watching the T20 World Cup, 25% liked to watch the IPL and 16% liked the FIFA World Cup.

Here’s a look at the top findings of the Axis My India Consumer Sentiment Index:

As per Axis My India January CSI survey, 73% say their household expenditure has increased compared to the last year and 50% believe that it is due to the rising inflation. 19% mentioned that the increased expense is because of increased health related expenses

16% say they planning to invest in 2023 and 34% mentioned that their child’s education is their main financial goal

40% said that they would invest in mutual funds, insurance, gold, stock markets etc. and 16% would invest in real estate

Demystifying the nature of consumer’s purchasing power, the survey unveils that 49% shopped through Flipkart and 24% from Amazon

29% mentioned that they are looking for better employment opportunities in 2023

30% mentioned that saving more is their key New Year resolution

62% said they believe the current government has been able to handle India’s economic situation better than other countries in 2022

T20 World Cup was the most liked sporting event for 46% viewers. Around 16% mentioned that FIFA World Cup was their most liked sports event

52% said that the time spent on digital has increased compared to the previous year. Facebook is the most used social media app for 35%, while Flipkart is the most used e-commerce app

As many as 10,019 people were surveyed for the consumer sentiment index — 70% from rural India and 30% from urban India.

